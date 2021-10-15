ARTICLE

In today's video version of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Pratap Dasgupta of Macquarie provides an update on the secondaries and greater NAV financing markets, Rich Young of Cadwalader discusses his next career chapter, Michelle Bolingbroke announces her more formal role with the Fund Finance Association, and Ken Bigelow, Managing Partner at Sionic, introduces his firm's software solution for banks that is specifically customized and designed for subscription finance. Cadwalader's Mike Mascia hosts.

