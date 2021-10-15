United States:
Volume Up (Podcast)
15 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In today's video version of Fund Finance Friday:
Industry Conversations, Pratap Dasgupta of Macquarie provides an
update on the secondaries and greater NAV financing markets, Rich
Young of Cadwalader discusses his next career chapter, Michelle
Bolingbroke announces her more formal role with the Fund Finance
Association, and Ken Bigelow, Managing Partner at Sionic,
introduces his firm's software solution for banks that is
specifically customized and designed for subscription finance.
Cadwalader's Mike Mascia hosts.
