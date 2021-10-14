ARTICLE

In today's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Mike Mascia of Cadwalader covers off the Fund Finance legal updates occurring over the past two weeks, Graham Bippart, the Editor at Private Funds CFO that just completed a ten-part series on Subscription Facilities, discusses his funds finance research and writing, and Zac Barnett of Fund Finance Partners and Mike have a wide-ranging conversation about fund finance activity levels, the market segments where FFP is looking for lenders to finance prospective transactions, and their forecasts and predictions for the remainder of the year and beyond. Additionally, Whitney Namm Pollack, the Executive Director of the Project Sunshine, discusses the great work her organization is doing to help hospitalized children and how FFA constituent firms can contribute.

