In today's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Mike Mascia of Cadwalader hosts Alexandra Woodcock and Alex Last of Mourant to discuss the Cayman Islands Private Funds law and its impact for lenders, and then Terry Hatton, Managing Director at MUFG, gives an excellent update on what the bank has seen in the first half of 2020 and what it is forecasting for the rest of the year

