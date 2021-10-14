ARTICLE

In this week's FFF: Industry Conversations, Taylor Johnson of Nuveen Investments joins Cadwalader's Mike Mascia and discusses his fund finance and property-level market observations, including where he sees gaps in available lender-side supply and where he thinks banks could innovate to bring value to fund borrowers in the current environment.

