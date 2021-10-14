United States:
A Borrower's Perspective
14 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In this week's FFF: Industry Conversations, Taylor Johnson
of Nuveen Investments joins Cadwalader's Mike Mascia and
discusses his fund finance and property-level market observations,
including where he sees gaps in available lender-side supply and
where he thinks banks could innovate to bring value to fund
borrowers in the current environment.
