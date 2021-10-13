ARTICLE

A Crash Course in SOFR self

In this week's FFF: Industry Conversations, Jeff Nagle, a Cadwalader partner and member of our LIBOR Preparedness Team, teaches a SOFR 101 session. He covers all the high-level things you need to know, including how SOFR is actually calculated, how it differs from LIBOR, what its variations are and which are best, how margins will be impacted, what the expected market conventions are, and what comparable rates exist for non-dollar denominated loans. With the LIBOR phase-out date approaching, the session teaches the basics you need to know to be prepared for moving to SOFR benchmark rates. Additionally, Mack McDonald, CEO of Renaissance West Community Initiative, provides an update on the great work the non-profit is doing to tackle generational poverty with a holistic approach.

