In this week's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Sammy Asoli, the newly minted Global Head of Subscription Secured Finance at SMBC, joins Mike Mascia and discusses his new role, virtual leadership, what they are seeing in the market, predictions for 2021 and taking garden leave during a global pandemic.

