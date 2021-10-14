ARTICLE

In this week's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Barings' Sabih Hussain joins Samantha Hutchinson to provide his take on the impact of COVID on the private credit markets and his experience of using fund finance products through the pandemic.

