ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this week's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Ganryu Capital Partners' Josh Bourone joins Samantha Hutchinson to provide his take on evolving fund structures, LP sentiment to fund financings and the lender landscape.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.