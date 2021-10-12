ARTICLE

In this episode of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Tim Hicks sits down with Chad Stackhouse, the newest partner to join Cadwalader's Fund Finance team. Chad discusses how he got his start in the industry as well as current market developments and predictions for 2021.

