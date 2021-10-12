ARTICLE

In this episode of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Cadwalader partner Samantha Hutchinson is joined by MassMutual Portfolio Manager Dadong Yan to discuss trends and opportunities in the fund finance markets and how institutional capital can play an integral part.

