United States:
Supply And Demand With Citco's Michael Peterson And Shiraz Allidina
11 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In this week's FFF: Industry Conversations,
Cadwalader partner Samantha Hutchinson sits down with Citco's
Michael Peterson and Shiraz Allidina to discuss market growth, the
globalization of fund finance products, institutional capital and
more.
Learn more at fundfinancefriday.com
