United States:
Catching Up With Dee Dee Sklar
11 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In this week's FFF: Industry Conversations, Mike
Mascia sits down with Dee Dee Sklar. Dee Dee updates Mike on the
various projects and Board initiatives that have kept her busy
since she first announced her retirement nearly two years ago. Mike
and Dee Dee also discuss the importance of the FFA's Women in
Fund Finance group.
