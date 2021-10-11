ARTICLE

In this week's FFF: Industry Conversations, Mike Mascia sits down with Dee Dee Sklar. Dee Dee updates Mike on the various projects and Board initiatives that have kept her busy since she first announced her retirement nearly two years ago. Mike and Dee Dee also discuss the importance of the FFA's Women in Fund Finance group.

