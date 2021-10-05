ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In a speech before The Future of Asset Management North America Conference, he highlighted the following:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States

LIBOR Transition: The First Syndicated SOFR Loan Is Here! Duane Morris LLP Ford Motor Co. announced in June their intention to refinance $15.4 billion in syndicated facilities — and at least some of them on SOFR.

NFTs - Collectibles Or Not? Withers LLP The world has been overtaken by non-fungible tokens or NFTs, particularly in the art and music worlds. Collectors throughout the US are grappling with the US tax treatment of gains from the sales of NFTs.

Compliance Checklist For Limited Derivatives Users Perkins Coie LLP As has been our practice in this series on new Rule 18f-4, we end our survey of its Limited Derivatives User requirements with a compliance checklist.

Emerging Issues In The Buy Now, Pay Later Industry (Podcast) Mayer Brown Lenders to and investors in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) businesses should be alert to the due diligence issues that may arise in this fast-growing industry.

SEC Grants Exemptive Relief To Three ETFs From Tender Offer Rules Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP The SEC Division of Corporation Finance granted conditional no-action relief to three exchange-traded funds from requirements under SEA Rule 14e-5.