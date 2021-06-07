ARTICLE

A real estate investment fund—sometimes referred to as a real estate private equity fund or real estate fund—is a pooled investment fund structure used to purchase or develop real estate. Funds may specialize by asset class, such as office, industrial, retail, medical, or residential. They might focus on a specific strategy, including value-add, core, distressed, joint venture equity, or development. They may also take the form of open-ended or closed funds.

