EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

High net worth feeder funds ("HNW Feeder Funds") have emerged as a strategic resource for private equity funds seeking additional sources of capital. The HNW Feeder Fund structure often involves a partnership between private equity funds and financial institutions or private wealth managers (collectively, "PWMs"). This collaboration leverages the existing relationships PWMs have with high-net-worth individuals, creating a collective investment vehicle for fund participation. In this Legal Update, we delve into the dynamics of HNW Feeder Funds and considerations related to implementing a subscription credit facility for a fund structure utilizing such feeders.

BACKGROUND

Most private equity funds impose a minimum capital commitment (e.g., $5 million) for individual investors. High-net-worth individuals (including their estates or related family offices, collectively, "HNW Investors"), typically defined as individuals possessing over $1 million in available capital, may face challenges meeting this commitment for a single investment and/or prefer to diversify their portfolio by investing in several assets. Similar to traditional feeder funds where investors are pooled into an investment vehicle to facilitate an investment in a master fund that will ultimately hold the portfolio investments, HNW Feeder Funds pool capital commitments from HNW Investors, exceeding the minimum capital commitment required for fund investment. This facilitates collective investment opportunities with sponsors.

HNW INVESTORS IN SUBSCRIPTION CREDIT FACILITIES

Historically, HNW Investors' involvement in subscription credit facilities has been restricted due to several factors:

HNW FEEDER FUNDS IN SUBSCRIPTION CREDIT FACILITIES

When incorporating HNW Feeder Funds into subscription credit facilities, sponsors and lenders should consider specific characteristics:

TAKEAWAYS FOR LENDERS AND SPONSORS

HNW Feeder Funds present valuable opportunities for private equity funds to access additional capital. Lenders and sponsors considering inclusion of HNW Feeder Funds in subscription credit facilities should collaborate with legal counsel to navigate structural and documentation nuances effectively. Understanding the intricacies of HNW Feeder Funds can unlock potential benefits for all parties involved.