The FDIC Proposes Revised Regulations Concerning Section 19 Of The Federal Deposit Insurance Act To Conform To The Fair Hiring In Banking Act Littler Mendelson The FDIC has proposed revised regulations implementing Section 19 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act.

DOL (Again) Proposes Major Changes To The Fiduciary Rules For Plans And IRAs Arnold & Porter In the latest development in a long-running regulatory saga, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) on October 31, again proposed major changes (the Proposal)...

Private Credit Deep Dives – Call Protection (United States) Proskauer Rose LLP "Call protection" (which is referred to as a "prepayment fee", "prepayment premium", "call premium", "prepayment penalty", "non call", "hard call", "soft call" or "make whole") is a core economic...

A Million-Dollar Lesson In Sanctions Compliance: The Payoneer Case Pryor Cashman LLP In a significant regulatory action taken earlier this month, the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) imposed a $1.25 million fine on Payoneer...

FinCEN Specifies When And How Reporting Companies May Use FinCEN Identifiers McGuireWoods LLP The Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA") was enacted in 2021 as part of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020, requiring certain business entities ("Reporting Companies")...