Relief for Non-U.S. Investment Advisers: SEC Clarifies the Extraterritorial Limits of the New Private Fund Adviser Rules

On August 23, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") adopted its highly anticipated new rules and amendments to existing rules under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 ("Advisers Act") impacting private fund advisers ("Private Fund Adviser Rules" or the "Rules").1 In a welcome development, the SEC confirmed in its Adopting Release that in most cases the Rules would not apply to advisers located outside of the U.S. ("offshore advisers"), but also clarified that certain provisions would apply in certain circumstances.

Please refer to our recent summary of the new Rulesfor more information. The Private Fund Adviser Rules include the following five new Rules:

Quarterly Statement Rule

Private Fund Audit Rule

Adviser-Led Secondary Transaction Rule

Restricted Activities Rule

Preferential Treatment Rule

In addition to these new Rules, which are specific to private funds, the SEC also adopted amendments to the existing Compliance Rule for all registered investment advisers whether or not advising private funds.

Types of Advisers Exempt from the Private Fund Adviser Rules

In adopting the Private Fund Adviser Rules, the SEC provided an answer to an important question-what are the extraterritorial limits of the Rules as applied to non-U.S. advisers? The SEC clarified that the five new Private Fund Adviser Rules are much more limited in their application to an investment adviser that has its "principal office and place of business"2 outside of the United States and thus is an "offshore adviser," basing its reasoning on its long-held position "of not applying substantive provisions of the Advisers Act to SEC-registered offshore advisers with respect to their offshore clients, including private fund clients."3 Importantly, the SEC confirmed that this same principle applies to unregistered and exempt offshore advisers (including Exempt Reporting Advisers), and specifically clarified "the restricted activities rule and the preferential treatment rule do not apply to offshore unregistered advisers with respect to their offshore funds (regardless of whether the funds have U.S. investors)."4

The new Rules do, however, still apply to any U.S. domiciled private funds (e.g., Delaware limited partnership) managed by an offshore adviser even if the fund has no U.S. investors.5 The following chart provides a basic overview of the types of private funds that fall within the scope of the new Rules: