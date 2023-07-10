Region / Country Asia Asia Pacific Europe European Union India Latin America North America Worldwide Argentina Belgium Canada Colombia Germany Greece India Indonesia Mexico Monaco Singapore Spain UK United States

Topic Accounting and Audit - Accounting Standards - Audit Antitrust/Competition Law - Antitrust, EU Competition Consumer Protection - Dodd-Frank, Consumer Protection Act - Education Corporate/Commercial Law - Compliance - Corporate and Company Law - Corporate Governance - Directors and Officers - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Executive Remuneration - M&A/Private Equity - Securities - Trusts - Venture Capital Criminal Law - White Collar Crime, Anti-Corruption & Fraud Employment and HR - Contract of Employment - Discrimination, Disability & Sexual Harassment - Employee Benefits & Compensation - Employee Rights/ Labour Relations - Employment Litigation/ Tribunals - Health & Safety - Retirement, Superannuation & Pensions Energy and Natural Resources - Chemicals - Energy Law - Mining - Oil, Gas & Electricity - Renewables Environment - Climate Change - Environmental Law - Waste Management Family and Matrimonial - Wills/ Intestacy/ Estate Planning Finance and Banking - Asset Finance - Financial Services - Fund Management/ REITs - Securitization & Structured Finance Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences - Food and Drugs Law - Healthcare - Life Sciences, Biotechnology & Nanotechnology Government, Public Sector - Government Contracts, Procurement & PPP - Inward/ Foreign Investment Immigration - General Immigration Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring - Financial Restructuring - Insolvency/Bankruptcy Insurance - Insurance Laws and Products Intellectual Property - Copyright - Licensing & Syndication - Patent - Trade Secrets - Trademark International Law - Export Controls & Trade & Investment Sanctions - International Trade & Investment Law Department Performance - Management - Performance Law Practice Management - Human Resource Management Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration - Arbitration & Dispute Resolution - Class Actions - Personal Injury - Trials & Appeals & Compensation Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment - Advertising, Marketing & Branding - IT and Internet - Media & Entertainment Law - Social Media - Telecoms, Mobile & Cable Communications Privacy - Data Protection - Privacy Protection Real Estate and Construction - Construction & Planning - Landlord & Tenant - Leases - Real Estate Strategy - Economic Analysis - Industry Updates & Analysis - Knowledge Management - Management - Technology Tax - Capital Gains Tax - Corporate Tax - Income Tax - Property Taxes - Sales Taxes: VAT, GST - Tax Authorities - Tax Treaties - Transfer Pricing Technology - Fin Tech - New Technology - Security Transport - Aviation - Marine/ Shipping - Rail, Road & Cycling Timeframe This Week Next Two Weeks Next Month Next Quarter Event Type Annual Meeting Briefing Business Breakfast Conference Course Exhibition Fireside Chat Forum Networking Other Panel Podcast Reception Roundtable Seminar Speaking Engagement Summit Symposium Think Tank Video/ Audio Webinar Workshop Location Argentina - Buenos Aires Belgium - Brussels Canada - Edmonton - Moncton - Montreal - Regina - Saskatoon - Toronto - Winnipeg Colombia - Bogotá Germany - Munich Greece - Athens India - Mumbai Indonesia - Jakarta Mexico - Cancun Monaco - Monaco Singapore - Singapore Spain - Madrid UK - London United States - Alexandria - Atlanta - Austin - Baltimore - Beverly Hills - Boston - California - Chicago - Colorado Springs - Culver City - Dallas - Illinois - Indiana - Irvine - La Jolla - Lexington - Los Angeles - Memphis - Miami - Milwaukee - Mountain View - New Orleans - New York - Ohio - Orlando - Palm Beach - Palo Alto - Philadelphia - Pittsburgh - Plano - Salt Lake City - San Antonio - San Diego - San Francisco - San Juan - Santa Fe - Santa Monica - St Louis - Stamford - Tennessee - Washington, DC - Washington, DC - Wilmington - Wisconsin