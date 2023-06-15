On May 30, 2023, the Wireline Competition Bureau (WCB), in an Order (DA 23-460) on its own motion, granted a limited, one-time waiver to a number of Lifeline subscribers who received incorrect information about the deadline for recertifying their eligibility for the Lifeline program. In letters from the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC), these subscribers were informed that they had approximately 80 days in which to recertify their eligibility for the Lifeline program, rather than the 60- days provided for under the Lifeline program rules. Approximately 22,000 subscribers were sent a letter with the wrong recertification deadline.

