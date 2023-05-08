This week's ESG litigation and risk update begins by discussing ESG and recent bank failures.

Focusing on federal developments, we cover President Biden's veto to protect the Department of Labor's ESG 401(k) rule, a report sent by Consumers' Research to Congressional leaders detailing ways to combat ESG investment practices, new climate proposals by the CFTC, and a renewed federal crackdown on child labor.

There have also been a number of recent state-specific developments, including the passage of West Virginia's anti-ESG shareholder bill and the formation of an alliance among 19 Republican state governors to eradicate the use of ESG practices across the country.

We also provide an update on new anti-ESG legislation in Idaho, Texas's updated fossil fuel "boycott" list, and a new lawsuit filed by Utah's Attorney General regarding the possible inclusion of ESG factors in the investment of Utah public funds.

This update concludes by discussing two MSCI publications and ESG priorities for the 2023 proxy season announced by BlackRock and Rockefeller.



ESG CONSIDERATIONS AND RECENT BANK FAILURES:

Linking ESG and Silicon Valley Bank

SVB's failure has become a catalyst for conservative politicians who argue that SVB's purported focus on "woke programs" and politics led it astray. A Bloomberg article summarized the issue.

A March 19 Wall Street Journal opinion piece – Did ESG Help SVB? – suggests ESG may have contributed to the bank's collapse. According to the article, the federal government and a climate and sustainability-focused political agenda encouraged SVB to offer risky banking services to ESG-friendly businesses.

Media Focus on the "G" in ESG

The Financial Times published an article on March 13 highlighting purported governance weaknesses at SVB and how the lack of emphasis on the "G" "seems to have contributed to the failure." According to the article, a number of governance issues existed at SVB, such as the lack of a chief risk officer for a majority of 2022 and quick stock sales by company insiders, and these should have been red flags to the industry.

Asset managers take note: Bloomberg published an article on March 14 criticizing asset managers who have been less attentive to SVB's governance risks. Overall, critics claim that fixating on only the "Environmental" element in ESG is risky in itself. "For the ESG investment industry, the collapse of SVB may go down as a textbook case of what happens when an asset manager tries to build a climate portfolio without doing proper due diligence on social and governance risks."

Credit Suisse Collapse Could Disrupt Debt-for-Nature Swap Market

There has been increased interest in debt-for-nature swaps, where a developing country can reduce or refinance its outstanding debt in exchange for making financial commitments to conservation or even adaptation. But, as we previously noted in our ESG update, a recent Barclays study concluded that these swaps have a "real risk of greenwashing."

In recent years, Credit Suisse had become one of the largest structurers and arrangers of such transactions, so its demise has raised questions about the future of these and similar transactions.

FEDERAL DEVELOPMENTS:

President Biden's First Veto Defends DOL's 401(k) Rule

On March 20, President Biden issued the first veto of his presidency to block congressional efforts to overturn the Department of Labor's ESG 401(k) rule, "Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights," which we discussed in our previous ESG litigation and risk update. The President's veto protects the ability of plan managers to consider ESG factors when selecting retirement investments and exercising shareholder rights.

Republicans were unable to override the veto and may turn their attention to the courts and sue the Biden Administration, claiming that the DOL rule violates federal benefits law and administrative procedure.

Congressional Leaders Receive Anti-ESG Report From Consumers' Research

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries received a letter on March 8 from the executive director of Consumers' Research attaching a report to combat ESG investment practices in the United States.

The Consumers' Research report, "Defeating the ESG Attack on the American Free Enterprise System: An Overview of the Corporate Proxy System for Oversight & Litigation Efforts," is a 30-page guide divided into two parts. Part one breaks down the proxy system and uses a case study to illustrate how market actors exert influence in the ESG movement. Part two assesses applicable laws and possible legal enforcement strategies to curb ESG investment practices.

Notably, the appendix to the report offers a list of proposed questions for asset managers, proxy advisers, businesses, and activists.

New Climate-Related Proposals for the CFTC to Consider

In her remarks at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association ESG forum on March 7, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero discussed five proposals for the agency to consider in order to promote market resilience to climate risk. These proposals include conducting consumer education on climate-related products, developing a "heightened review" framework to assess those climate-related products, and increasing market intelligence.

Biden Administration Announces Crackdown on Child Labor

On February 27, the Departments of Labor, and Health and Human Services announced a number of measures aimed at curbing an apparent uptick in "exploitative child labor." According to the DOL, the agency has seen a 69% increase in illegal employment of minors since 2018. The measures include a new interagency taskforce—to improve collaboration and information-sharing among agencies—as well a national strategic enforcement initiative on child labor.

In addition, 62 House Democrats signed a March 13 letter urging the Biden administration to do more to prevent illegal child labor. Specifically, the letter suggests that the DOL should "aggressive[ly]" use a provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act to "prevent the shipment of goods made in factories that are using illegal child labor, also known as 'hot goods.'"

STATE-LEVEL DEVELOPMENTS:

Republican State Governors Announce Alliance Against ESG

On March 16, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he is leading a group of 19 Republican state governors in a movement aimed at preventing "the proliferation of ESG throughout America."

Through this alliance, the governors vow to coordinate their attacks on ESG by: (1) blocking the use of ESG in all fund managers' investment decisions at the state and local level; (2) banning the financial sector from considering "Social Credit Scores" in banking and lending practices; and (3) preventing financial institutions from "discriminating" against social and political policies, such as firearms ownership, border security, and environmental sustainability.

Last month, Governor DeSantis introduced a body of legislation aimed at similar goals.

Utah Files Lawsuit Against NAAG Targeting ESG Investment

On March 7, Utah's Attorney General Sean Reyes filed a lawsuit against the National Association of Attorneys General ("NAAG") "asking a judge to clarify whether NAAG's custody of Utah's public funds is subject to Utah law governing the investment of public funds."

The complaint, which requests declaratory and injunctive relief, emphasizes that Utah "prioritizes the safe, sound investment of public funds" and argues that, because NAAG is a custodian of Utah's public funds, NAAG must comply with Utah's State Money Management Act." The lawsuit asserts that NAAG's management of state funds is "controversial" because, while NAAG has claimed its investments contain "no mention of ESG," "outside observers have noted that 'line items in the fund clearly show investment in ESG-oriented entities like Blackrock and DFA Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Fund.'"

West Virginia Legislature Passes Anti-ESG Shareholder Bill

On March 10, the West Virginia Senate voted 30-2 in favor of passing House Bill 2862, which would prevent state investment boards from casting proxy votes based on ESG factors. If passed, the state Investment Management Board and other fund managers, who manage more than $34 billion in public pension and state investment funds, would only be permitted to cast proxy votes based on financial interests of pensioners.

State Treasurer Riley Moore has praised the bill as a "way to protect pensioner and taxpayer dollars from woke Wall Street activists who prioritize their own political and social agendas over the best financial interests of our people." However, Senator Mike Oliverio and the state Investment Management Board have expressed concerns regarding the bill's broad scope and cost, and the potential for increased risk to state pensions.

Governor Jim Justice has until March 29 to act on this bill.

Idaho House Passes Three Anti-ESG Measures

On March 2, Idaho's Republican-led House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved three bills aimed at curbing the use of ESG considerations in public investing and contracting. House Bill 189 would prohibit state and local governments from contracting with companies that decline to do business with—that is, "boycott"—other companies engaged in the manufacture, sale or distribution of firearms or the production of fossil fuels. House Bill 190 would prohibit banks and credit unions that are classified as public depositories from boycotting companies for the manufacture of firearms or the production of fossil fuels. House Bill 191 states that state contracts may not be awarded or denied based on ESG considerations. Instead, contracts must be awarded based on "competitive pricing, contract requirements and contractor qualifications."



Texas Adds HSBC to State Fossil Fuel Boycott List

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on March 20 that HSBC Holdings Plc has been added to Texas' list of institutions "boycotting" the fossil fuel industry. This comes after HSBC updated its policies in December 2022, announcing that it will no longer finance new oil and gas ventures.

MARKET RESEARCH AND PROXY SEASON ESG PRIORITIES:

MSCI Publishes Market Findings

In its March 7 ESG Factor Returns: 2022 in Review article, MSCI concluded that ESG factor performance remained positive in 2022 but ended slightly below performance levels in the previous five years. In addition, MSCI concluded that ESG factor performance was not equally distributed across sectors and regions, suggesting that time horizons, as well as specific sectors and regions, may prove to be crucial when assessing return characteristics of ESG portfolios.

In response to real estate investors increasingly seeking data on residential emissions to assess their holdings in mortgage-backed securities and property loans, MSCI published estimated carbon emissions for residential properties across the country. MSCI estimated strong regional differences in emission levels and differences in drivers of those emissions. For example, oil and natural gas emissions from heating and cooking are higher in the Northeast region and Alaska, and emissions from residential electric consumption is higher in the Midwest region.

BlackRock and Rockefeller Asset Managers Set ESG Priorities for 2023 Proxy Season

According to Bloomberg's March 8 article, ESG-related goals are on investors' "engagement priority" lists for 2023. BlackRock Inc. said one of its main areas of focus for 2023 is guaranteeing that boards have independent directors who can be "the voice of shareholders" in a variety of discussions, from climate-related risks to business strategies. This coincides with Larry Fink's Annual Chairman's Letter to BlackRock investors, where he emphasizes the need for investors "to consider how the energy transition, among other factors, will impact the economy, asset prices, and investment performance." In his letter, which does not use the term "ESG" at all, Fink also discusses climate risk as an investment risk, clients' transitions to a low-carbon economy, and affordable energy prices alongside responsibly-managed natural gas pipelines. Rockefeller Asset Management's engagement priorities include biodiversity, climate action, and human rights.



INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS:

German Asset Manager Settles Greenwashing Case