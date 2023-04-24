Significant growth in continuation funds is creating opportunities for specialized fund financing vehicles, according to a recent report by PEI. Single-transaction, commitment-backed facilities, hybrids, and NAV deals have all found specialized applications. But while the current investment landscape supports the need for financing, the optimal configuration of asset-level, fund-level, and investor-level financing can be a bit of a puzzle.

More on that in Hybrids and NAV loans offer unique uses in continuation funds.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.