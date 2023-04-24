Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) examines its portfolio of rated subscriptions facilities in a report published this week. The report reviews KBRA's $11.3 billion of rated debt portfolio spanning over 40 funds and over 30 asset managers in light of the litany of challenges in 2023, including a potential recession, weakening private investment valuations, and challenged fund performance.

Find the full report here: Funds: Subscription Facilities in Focus.

