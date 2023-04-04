Interest rates rise, demand exceeds supply and the fund finance market adapts to a changing landscape. As we seek depth and breadth of new liquidity in our market, we have often wondered how to bring more non-bank lenders into agented subline facilities as participants. This search for meaningful non-bank lending continues as banks, funds and their respective teams are working harder than ever to fill capacity in their facilities.

There may be an enticing solution in sight. Specifically, an opportunity may exist in attracting some insurance companies and institutional investors via a term loan tranche. A term loan is more attractive to certain insurance companies because it is fully funded on day one and doesn't require rapid deployment of capital over the tenor of the facility (as is the case in a committed revolver).

Adding a term loan tranche to an existing facility (or, perhaps more likely, closing a new facility with a term loan tranche alongside a traditional revolver) may help syndicators as they push forward to find ever more valuable pockets of capacity. The questions in structuring a term loan tranche are more business in nature than legal. Below are some issues parties should think through as they consider a term loan solution to bring in non-bank participant lenders.

Separate Tranches . The term loan will need to be its own tranche, since the term loan will be fully funded on day one and the commitments of the revolver will vary with time. The market has experience with separate tranches. For instance, we accommodate lenders who cannot fund in an alternative currency with a special U.S. dollar-only tranche. In addition, it is routine for a temporary increase mechanic to have its own separate tranche, with only a subset of lenders being temporary increase lenders. The term loan tranche may be open to bank lenders, but the understanding is that the non-bank lenders, such as insurance companies, would not be in the revolver tranche.

This has been a busy and productive quarter for Cadwalader's fund finance practice. From our data and our conversations with market participants, we believe the product is extremely robust and demand is far outstripping supply. However, there is no denying that rising rates have posed some challenges on the supply side of the market and on fundraising on the demand side. While rising rates have led to challenges, they are also a source of opportunity in that higher yields are attracting new entrants into the market. With a term loan component, these new entrants may include certain insurance companies and other non-bank lenders as participants. In fact, we may be hitting a sweet spot where interest rates are high enough to attract some non-bank lender attention but not so high as to dampen usage for the product itself. While structuring a term loan component in a subline revolver presents complexities, we at Cadwalader are ready to help with any questions or opportunities. With some luck and hard work, we may be entering a golden age of non-bank participation.

