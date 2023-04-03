The last few weeks have again been disruptive and momentous (I am loath to say unprecedented as, unfortunately, we have been here before). SVB, Signature, First Republic and Credit Suisse are the names of the moment. Will there be others? We shall see.

Cadwalader has been tracking these developments and has provided timely thought pieces on these matters in real time. Please visit our Financial Markets Resource Center for the most up-to-the-minute developments and analysis. We will continue to update this space as needed.

In addition, please feel free to reach out to your contacts to answer any specific inquiries. Maybe the markets need to remember a well-known phrase: Keep calm and carry on.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.