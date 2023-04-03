United States:
Market Disruption
03 April 2023
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The last few weeks have again been disruptive and momentous (I
am loath to say unprecedented as, unfortunately, we have been here
before). SVB, Signature, First Republic and Credit Suisse are the
names of the moment. Will there be others? We shall see.
Cadwalader has been tracking these developments and has provided
timely thought pieces on these matters in real time. Please visit
our Financial Markets Resource Center for the most
up-to-the-minute developments and analysis. We will continue to
update this space as needed.
In addition, please feel free to reach out to your contacts to
answer any specific inquiries. Maybe the markets need to remember a
well-known phrase: Keep calm and carry on.
