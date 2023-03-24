WilmerHale's lawyers leapt into action to provide clients with vital resources and actionable guidance following the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). In an article by The American Lawyer detailing the legal industry's response to the crisis, Partner Franca Harris Gutierrez, chair of the Financial Institutions Practice and co-chair of the Securities and Financial Regulation Practice, attributed WilmerHale's rapid response to the firm's interdisciplinary approach and unparalleled breadth of expertise. Gutierrez, who spearheaded the firm's response, is a leader of WilmerHale's newly-formed Bank Crisis Task Force.

