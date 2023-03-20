The closures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, and subsequent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) receiverships, have been unprecedented in their speed and will have significant implications for financial markets and their constituents.

A lot of ink has been spilled in the last 72 hours regarding the historic developments involving Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Read our quick summary of the facts and law, including with respect to (i) the appointment of the FDIC as receiver, (ii) bridge depository institutions, (iii) creditors' rights under a FDIC receivership, (iv) treatment of QFCs in a FDIC receivership, (v) liquidation, termination, netting; one-day delay, (vi) prohibition on walkaway clauses, (vii) disaffirmance or repudiation, and (viii) SVB UK.

The market turmoil of the last several days has kept us scrambling to figure out how best to get deals closed, to keep money moving and to meet our clients' urgent needs. Read on for a discussion of a few of the key things we have learned over the past few days, and our thoughts as to how they are relevant to the functioning of the U.S. fund finance market.

The market turmoil of the last several days has kept us scrambling to figure out how best to get deals closed, to keep money moving and to meet our clients' urgent needs. Read on for a discussion of a few of the key things we have learned over the past few days, and our thoughts as to how they are relevant to the functioning of the U.S. real estate finance market.

We have been fielding questions since Friday from counterparties to SVB and Signature asking whether they should continue to perform under their fund finance deal documents. Read on for our guidance.

Many of the transactions involving qualified financial contracts ("QFC") with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank constitute CFTC jurisdictional transactions that may be affected by their respective failures. Read on for practical CFTC-related implications and considerations.

Among various recent government actions taken to stabilize the banking market, the Federal Reserve Board invoked its authority under Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act to establish the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).

