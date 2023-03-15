Fitch Ratings has published an exposure draft proposing new rating criteria for subscription facilities backed by capital commitments to private capital funds.
These criteria outline Fitch's methodology for assigning
ratings to funds' obligations backed by capital call
commitments. Fitch evaluates both quantitative and qualitative
factors when assigning ratings to SFFs. The quantitative analysis
is based on the credit quality and diversification of the LP pool,
and projected losses compared to the level of overcollateralization
available to the SFF. The qualitative assessment considers the fund
manager, the fund's characteristics, and SFF structural terms
that can materially influence LPs' incentives to meet capital
calls, recoveries upon LP defaults on capital calls, and other risk
factors. Fitch may also cap SFF ratings in certain circumstances.
The rating framework applies globally to new ratings and
surveillance of existing transactions.
You can access an on-demand replay of Fitch's recent webinar here: Subscription Finance Criteria Exposure Draft & Webinar.
Fitch invites feedback on the proposed criteria from market participants. Comments should be sent to criteria.feedback@fitchratings.com by March 19, 2023. Fitch will publish on its website any written responses it receives, in full, including the names and addresses of such respondents, unless the response is clearly marked as confidential by the respondent.
