Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (“MassMutual”) and Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers and subsidiary of MassMutual, announced plans earlier this week to transition MassMutual's Direct Private Investments (“DPI”), a leading fund finance provider, and MassMutual Asset Finance (“MMAF”), an equipment finance company, to Barings. The transition, which will occur in the second quarter of 2023, will enable the businesses to scale their investment strategies with access to additional third-party institutional investors through Barings' global platform, while enabling Barings to provide a broadened set of complementary investment solutions to its clients. You can read the full announcement here.

Look for an interview with Phil Titolo, MassMutual's Head of Direct Private Investments, next week.

