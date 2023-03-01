With increasing demand for liquidity solutions, Goodwin has published a resource on reasons why fund managers are turning towards NAV financing and preferred equity tools. The resource offers a high-level summary on strategies, including the offensive and the defensive, as well as key considerations relating to the highly bespoke structures such as availability, pricing and LTV covenants/borrowing base. To read more, click here.

