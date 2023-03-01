Women in Fund Finance (WFF) U.S. is hosting a virtual panel on "Navigating ESG Communications: Strategies for Challenging Times" this Tuesday, February 28 at 11 a.m. EST. The panel will focus on ESG data, disclosure, and ratings/scoring and will explore how different types of data may be used for risk analysis/mitigation, strategic planning/value creation and stakeholder engagement/communication. Click here to register and for the speakers' list.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.