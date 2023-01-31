Global Legal Group this week launched the 2023 edition of Fund Finance 2023 (aka the "Pink Book"), the leading legal treatise for the fund finance industry. Now in its seventh edition, this unique publication provides in-depth analysis of market conditions, regulations and laws, covering 19 key jurisdictions, with 27 expert analysis chapters providing in-depth and up-to-date analysis. As contributing editors, Cadwalader's Wes Misson and Sam Hutchinson co-authored the Preface and sat down for an interview with publisher James Strode to discuss this latest edition and the year ahead in finance.

Additional contributions from Cadwalader partners include:

"Fund Finance Law and Regulations 2023 | Assessing and mitigating 'bad acts' risk in NAV loans," authored by Angela Batterson, Brian Foster and Patrick Calves, available here.

"Fund Finance Law and Regulations 2023 | England & Wales," authored by Sam Hutchinson and Nathan Parker, available here.

The complete digital content is available here, and hard copies will be available at the 12th Annual Fund Finance Association Symposium in Miami next month.

