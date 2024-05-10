United States:
April Happenings In The Restaurant Sector: Expansion, Contraction, And A Major Announcement
10 May 2024
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
This month's industry update highlights the announcement of
a multi-billion dollar acquisition of a restaurant chain, the #1
rated restaurant in New York City, and several companies
potentially facing Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Read more in the
latest Ankura Restaurant Newsletter here:
