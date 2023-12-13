Digital Partner Michael Einbinder recently published an article in Elite Franchise, helping those dealing with a franchise dispute within the US.

Throughout the article, he helps readers navigate the many commercial agreements in place when wanting to terminate a franchise agreement, including default and termination clauses.

As well as this, he highlights the many 'post-termination obligations' that have to be fulfilled by the franchisee, such as deidentification, to enable them to leave the group without legal action being taken by the franchisor.

Read the article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.