United States:
Franchise Terminations When Dealing With The US
13 December 2023
IR Global
Digital Partner Michael Einbinder recently published an article
in Elite Franchise, helping those dealing with a
franchise dispute within the US.
Throughout the article, he helps readers navigate the many
commercial agreements in place when wanting to terminate a
franchise agreement, including default and termination clauses.
As well as this, he highlights the many 'post-termination
obligations' that have to be fulfilled by the franchisee, such
as deidentification, to enable them to leave the group without
legal action being taken by the franchisor.
Read the article here.
