This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House
9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT honors 2021-2022 Medal of Valor recipients | East Room
11:25 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Anchorage, Alaska
6:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Anchorage, Alaska (2:25 PM Local) | Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska
7:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Anchorage, Alaska, en route to Hiroshima, Japan (3:55 PM Local)
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no events scheduled
White House Press Briefing*
2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Anchorage, Alaska
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Congressional Leadership on Preventing Default
- Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with Vice President Harris and Congressional Leaders
- Statement from President Joe Biden on His Veto of H.J. Res. 39
- Message to the House of Representatives — President's Veto of H.J. Res. 39
- Remarks by Vice President Harris Before Roundtable with Young Men of Color Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg
- Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at the U.S. Department of Labor's Investing in America's Workforce Convening
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Strategies to Train and Connect American Workers to Jobs Created by the President's Investing in America Agenda
- Press Release: Biden-?Harris Administration Roadmap to Support Good Jobs
- Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at the DC NewsBash
- Remarks by President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff at a Celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
- Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Travel to Australia and Papua New Guinea
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on North Carolina's Abortion Ban
- Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Stabilization of Iraq
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Stabilization of Iraq
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Bipartisan Leaders Applaud President Biden's Nominations for Federal Reserve Board of Governors
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Leading Doctors, Researchers, Advocates, and More Applaud President Biden's Nomination of Dr. Monica Bertagnolli as NIH Director
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Opening Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the Senate Appropriations Committee Hearing on a Review of the President's Fiscal Year 24 Budget Request: Investing in U.S. Security, Competitiveness and the Path Ahead for the U.S.-China Relationship (As Delivered)
- Article: Austin Outlines What's Needed for Successful Competition with China
- DOD Statement Attributed to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder on Red Hill Defueling Update (Hawaii)
- Article: Armed Forces Wellness Centers Help All to Improve Lifestyle, Health Outcomes
- Press Release: Flag Officer Announcement
- Contracts for May 16, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 17, 2023
FY 2024 Budget Request
- May 16: Congressional Testimony | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks Before the Senate Committee on Appropriations on the President's FY24 Budget Request: Investing in U.S. Security, Competitiveness, and the Path Ahead for the U.S.-China Relationship
Europe, Russia
- May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Dutch Foreign Minister Hoekstra
- May 16: Statement | Condemning the Arrest of Robert Shonov (Russia)
- May 16: Statement | The Department of State Announces Reward Offer Against Russian Ransomware Actor
Africa
- May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Nigerian President-elect Tinubu
- May 16: Readout | Assistant Secretary Phee's Visit to Addis Ababa
Middle East
- May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Grundberg
- May 16: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State Satterfield to Travel to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
Blue Dot Network (Infrastructure)
- May 16: Statement | Joint Statement from the United States, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom on Spain Joining the Blue Dot Network
Other Matters
- May 16: Statement | U.S. Department of State Hosts Foreign Diplomatic Officials for "Experience Florida 2023"
- May 16: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, to Host Diia in DC Event on US-Ukraine Partnership for E-Government Innovation
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Visit to Ljosafoss Power Station and Thingvellir National Park (Iceland)
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Dagný Hulda Erlendsdóttir of RÚV, Iceland
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Slovenian President Nataaa Pirc Musar
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the G5 Sahel (Africa)
- Remarks Following the Adoption of a UN General Assembly Resolution on Central Asia
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Russian Ransomware Actor Complicit in Attacks on Police and U.S. Critical Infrastructure
- Press Release: U.S. and EU Sanctions Teams Enhance Bilateral Partnership
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) 2023 Capital Summit
- Sanctions List Updates: Cyber-related Designation
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges 10 Microcap Companies with Securities Offering Registration Violations
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Five Cases as Part of Recently Launched Disruptive Technology Strike Force
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Remarks Announcing Disruptive Technology Strike Force Cases
- Press Release: Russian National Charged with Ransomware Attacks Against Critical Infrastructure
- Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Sell Stolen Financial Information on Dark Web
- Press Release: Former Fugitive Pleads Guilty to Laundering Money Embezzled from Kuwaiti Embassy
- Press Release: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Delivers Remarks at First Colloquium Bringing Together 20 African Countries to Collaborate on Pretrial Detention Issues
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Delivers Remarks at the Africa Regional Colloquium
- Speech: Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice Delivers Remarks at the American Bar Association's Rule of Law Initiative Event
- Press Release: Former Head of Non-Governmental Organization Sentenced for Bribing Officials of Republic of Marshall Islands
- Press Release: Former Tribal Official Sentenced for Bribery Scheme
- Press Release: Coal Broker Charged with Filing False Returns and Obstructing the IRS
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
- CBP Press Release: Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $270K (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Gang members apprehended by Laredo Sector Border Patrol (Texas)
- CISA Press Release: CISA and Secret Service Release Toolkit for K-12 Schools to Strengthen School Safety Reporting Programs
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Department of Commerce (DOC)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $1.4 Million to the Northern Mariana Islands in 'Internet for All' Planning Grants
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards Nearly $1.4 Million to American Samoa in 'Internet for All' Planning Grants
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $1.4 Million to Guam in 'Internet for All' Planning Grants
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Sues to Block Biopharmaceutical Giant Amgen from Acquisition That Would Entrench Monopoly Drugs Used to Treat Two Serious Illnesses
- Press Release: FTC Sends More than $3.3 Million to Consumers Harmed by Passport Auto's Illegal Junk Fees and Discriminatory Practices
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Rosenworcel Proposes Video Conferencing Services Accessibility Rules
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Makes Historic, $11 Billion Investment to Advance Clean Energy Across Rural America Through Investing in America Agenda
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces Updated Guidance for Mining Claims
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes Reforms to New Chemical Review Process to Protect Public Health, Promote Efficiency and Consistency
- Press Release: EPA and Peace Corps Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Environmental Protection Around the World
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Joins Canadian Minister of Transport Alghabra, Michigan Governor Whitmer and Mayor Duggan to Announce the First U.S.-Canada Electric Vehicle Corridor
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites 2 employers after workers show elevated levels of inorganic arsenic at Georgia chemical manufacturing facility
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files complaint against security companies for misclassifying security guards in Puerto Rico
Education Department
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $100 Million in Continued Support for Mental Health and Student Wellness Through Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra's Visit to Nagasaki, Japan, for G7 Health Ministerial
- Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Settles HIPAA Investigation with Arkansas Business Associate MedEvolve Following Unlawful Disclosure of Protected Health Information on an Unsecured Server for $350,000
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | May 16, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces New Details for 2023 Innovative Housing Showcase
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: GSA pilots Buy Clean Inflation Reduction Act Requirements for low embodied carbon construction materials
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Transportation
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Social Security Administration
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | U.S. Agency for International Development
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Environmental Protection Agency
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Labor
- Report: Noncompete Agreements | Use is Widespread to Protect Business' Stated Interests, Restricts Job Mobility, and May Affect Wages
- Report: Artificial Intelligence | Key Practices to Help Ensure Accountability in Federal Use
- Report: Servicemembers Transitioning to Civilian Life | DOD Could Enhance the Transition Assistance Program by Better Leveraging Performance Information
- Report: Veterans Health Care | Staffing Challenges and Recommendations for Improvement
- Report: Health Care Capsule | Accessing Health Care in Rural America
- Report: Homelessness | Enhanced Coordination Could Improve Disaster Shelter and Housing Assistance
- Report: Emergency Alerts | NOAA Should Take Additional Actions to Help Ensure Tsunami Alerts Reach Those at Risk
