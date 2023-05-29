This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT honors 2021-2022 Medal of Valor recipients | East Room

11:25 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Anchorage, Alaska

6:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Anchorage, Alaska (2:25 PM Local) | Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

7:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Anchorage, Alaska, en route to Hiroshima, Japan (3:55 PM Local)

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no events scheduled

White House Press Briefing*

2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Anchorage, Alaska

Recap of Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The White House

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Congressional Leadership on Preventing Default

Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with Vice President Harris and Congressional Leaders

Statement from President Joe Biden on His Veto of H.J. Res. 39

Message to the House of Representatives — President's Veto of H.J. Res. 39

Remarks by Vice President Harris Before Roundtable with Young Men of Color Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at the U.S. Department of Labor's Investing in America's Workforce Convening

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Strategies to Train and Connect American Workers to Jobs Created by the President's Investing in America Agenda

Press Release: Biden-?Harris Administration Roadmap to Support Good Jobs

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at the DC NewsBash

Remarks by President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff at a Celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Travel to Australia and Papua New Guinea

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on North Carolina's Abortion Ban

Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Stabilization of Iraq

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Stabilization of Iraq

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Bipartisan Leaders Applaud President Biden's Nominations for Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Leading Doctors, Researchers, Advocates, and More Applaud President Biden's Nomination of Dr. Monica Bertagnolli as NIH Director

Department of Defense (DOD)

Opening Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the Senate Appropriations Committee Hearing on a Review of the President's Fiscal Year 24 Budget Request: Investing in U.S. Security, Competitiveness and the Path Ahead for the U.S.-China Relationship (As Delivered)

Article: Austin Outlines What's Needed for Successful Competition with China

DOD Statement Attributed to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder on Red Hill Defueling Update (Hawaii)

Article: Armed Forces Wellness Centers Help All to Improve Lifestyle, Health Outcomes

Press Release: Flag Officer Announcement

Contracts for May 16, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 17, 2023

FY 2024 Budget Request

May 16: Congressional Testimony | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks Before the Senate Committee on Appropriations on the President's FY24 Budget Request: Investing in U.S. Security, Competitiveness, and the Path Ahead for the U.S.-China Relationship

Europe, Russia

May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Dutch Foreign Minister Hoekstra

May 16: Statement | Condemning the Arrest of Robert Shonov (Russia)

May 16: Statement | The Department of State Announces Reward Offer Against Russian Ransomware Actor

Africa

May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Nigerian President-elect Tinubu

May 16: Readout | Assistant Secretary Phee's Visit to Addis Ababa

Middle East

May 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Grundberg

May 16: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State Satterfield to Travel to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Blue Dot Network (Infrastructure)

May 16: Statement | Joint Statement from the United States, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom on Spain Joining the Blue Dot Network

Other Matters

May 16: Statement | U.S. Department of State Hosts Foreign Diplomatic Officials for "Experience Florida 2023"

May 16: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, to Host Diia in DC Event on US-Ukraine Partnership for E-Government Innovation

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Visit to Ljosafoss Power Station and Thingvellir National Park (Iceland)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Dagný Hulda Erlendsdóttir of RÚV, Iceland

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Slovenian President Nataaa Pirc Musar

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the G5 Sahel (Africa)

Remarks Following the Adoption of a UN General Assembly Resolution on Central Asia

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Russian Ransomware Actor Complicit in Attacks on Police and U.S. Critical Infrastructure

Press Release: U.S. and EU Sanctions Teams Enhance Bilateral Partnership

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) 2023 Capital Summit

Sanctions List Updates: Cyber-related Designation

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges 10 Microcap Companies with Securities Offering Registration Violations

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Five Cases as Part of Recently Launched Disruptive Technology Strike Force

Speech: Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Remarks Announcing Disruptive Technology Strike Force Cases

Press Release: Russian National Charged with Ransomware Attacks Against Critical Infrastructure

Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Sell Stolen Financial Information on Dark Web

Press Release: Former Fugitive Pleads Guilty to Laundering Money Embezzled from Kuwaiti Embassy

Press Release: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Delivers Remarks at First Colloquium Bringing Together 20 African Countries to Collaborate on Pretrial Detention Issues

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Delivers Remarks at the Africa Regional Colloquium

Speech: Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice Delivers Remarks at the American Bar Association's Rule of Law Initiative Event

Press Release: Former Head of Non-Governmental Organization Sentenced for Bribing Officials of Republic of Marshall Islands

Press Release: Former Tribal Official Sentenced for Bribery Scheme

Press Release: Coal Broker Charged with Filing False Returns and Obstructing the IRS

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

CBP Press Release: Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $270K (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Gang members apprehended by Laredo Sector Border Patrol (Texas)

CISA Press Release: CISA and Secret Service Release Toolkit for K-12 Schools to Strengthen School Safety Reporting Programs

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Department of Commerce (DOC)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $1.4 Million to the Northern Mariana Islands in 'Internet for All' Planning Grants

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards Nearly $1.4 Million to American Samoa in 'Internet for All' Planning Grants

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $1.4 Million to Guam in 'Internet for All' Planning Grants

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sues to Block Biopharmaceutical Giant Amgen from Acquisition That Would Entrench Monopoly Drugs Used to Treat Two Serious Illnesses

Press Release: FTC Sends More than $3.3 Million to Consumers Harmed by Passport Auto's Illegal Junk Fees and Discriminatory Practices

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Rosenworcel Proposes Video Conferencing Services Accessibility Rules

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Makes Historic, $11 Billion Investment to Advance Clean Energy Across Rural America Through Investing in America Agenda

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Updated Guidance for Mining Claims

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes Reforms to New Chemical Review Process to Protect Public Health, Promote Efficiency and Consistency

Press Release: EPA and Peace Corps Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Environmental Protection Around the World

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Joins Canadian Minister of Transport Alghabra, Michigan Governor Whitmer and Mayor Duggan to Announce the First U.S.-Canada Electric Vehicle Corridor

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites 2 employers after workers show elevated levels of inorganic arsenic at Georgia chemical manufacturing facility

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files complaint against security companies for misclassifying security guards in Puerto Rico

Education Department

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $100 Million in Continued Support for Mental Health and Student Wellness Through Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra's Visit to Nagasaki, Japan, for G7 Health Ministerial

Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Settles HIPAA Investigation with Arkansas Business Associate MedEvolve Following Unlawful Disclosure of Protected Health Information on an Unsecured Server for $350,000

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | May 16, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces New Details for 2023 Innovative Housing Showcase

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA pilots Buy Clean Inflation Reduction Act Requirements for low embodied carbon construction materials

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Transportation

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Housing and Urban Development

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Social Security Administration

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | U.S. Agency for International Development

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Environmental Protection Agency

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Labor

Report: Noncompete Agreements | Use is Widespread to Protect Business' Stated Interests, Restricts Job Mobility, and May Affect Wages

Report: Artificial Intelligence | Key Practices to Help Ensure Accountability in Federal Use

Report: Servicemembers Transitioning to Civilian Life | DOD Could Enhance the Transition Assistance Program by Better Leveraging Performance Information

Report: Veterans Health Care | Staffing Challenges and Recommendations for Improvement

Report: Health Care Capsule | Accessing Health Care in Rural America

Report: Homelessness | Enhanced Coordination Could Improve Disaster Shelter and Housing Assistance

Report: Emergency Alerts | NOAA Should Take Additional Actions to Help Ensure Tsunami Alerts Reach Those at Risk

