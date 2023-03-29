ARTICLE

Taft partner Josh Brown has published a free E-book, "What To Know Before You Buy a Franchise." The E-book breaks down the all-important items within a Franchise Disclosure Document and is intended to serve as educational and provide a plethora of information to those considering buying a franchise.

For access to the E-book, please click here.

Brown is chair of Taft's Franchise and Distribution group. He combines his legal experience, business background, and entrepreneurial skills to help clients grow their businesses with a particular focus on franchising and other licensing opportunities. He is passionate about helping entrepreneurs make smart franchise decisions and prepare for growth and expansion. Brown counsels franchisors through legal challenges and helps identify and pursue potential franchise opportunities.

