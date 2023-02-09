This is a reminder that annual report filings are due in March 2023 for corporations formed or registered in Delaware and Massachusetts. Please contact your Foley Hoag lawyer if you need assistance with a filing.

___________________________________________________________________

Delaware: The annual report can be filed here.

The DE Annual Report/Franchise Tax is due on or before Wednesday, March 1, 2023 for Delaware corporations. For foreign corporations, the deadline is June 30, 2023. To file, the Delaware file number for the Company is required, which is available online through a business search found here.

___________________________________________________________________

Massachusetts: The annual report can be filed here.

The MA Annual Report is due on or before Wednesday, March 15, 2023 for corporations that have a fiscal year end of December 31. To file online, the Massachusetts Customer ID and PIN issued to the Company is required. This information is included in the reminder notice that Massachusetts mails to the address on record or can be requested by emailing the MA SOS office at corpcid@sec.state.ma.us.

Paralegal Lauren Bunce also contributed to this alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.