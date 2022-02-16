The State AG Report – 2.10.2022

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • Baby Food Manufacturer Agrees to Reduce Levels of Lead in Its Products
  • Attorneys General Appointment and Election News
  • Online Lender Settles Allegations of Charging Usury Interest and Operating Without a License
  • Burger Chain Operator Accused of Misleading Franchisees
  • FTC Sends Refunds to Consumers Who Bought Fish Oil Supplements Marketed with Unproven Health Claims
  • Texas Attorney General Launches Probe of GoFundMe over Suspension of Fundraiser for Canadian Truckers Protesting Vaccine Mandates

