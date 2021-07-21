The California Secretary of State suspends or forfeits an entity for failure to file the required Statement of Information, and in the case of a domestic corporation that is an association formed to manage a common interest development, the required Statement by Common Interest Development Association. In addition, the Secretary of State may suspend domestic or foreign corporation for the failure of the corporation to reimburse the Victims of Corporate Fraud Compensation Fund for a paid claim. The Franchise Tax Board suspends or forfeits an entity for failure to meet tax requirements (e.g., failure to file a return, pay taxes, penalties, or interest).

Many readers may know that they can request a Certificate of Status from the Secretary of State's office as to the current status of an entity such as active/good standing, suspended, dissolved, cancelled, et cetera. To check a corporation's status with the Franchise Tax Board it is possible to generate an entity status letter on the FTB's website using either the corporation's name or ID number. The FTB cautions users that the information:

Does not necessarily reflect the entity's current legal or administrative status with any other agency of the state of California or other governmental agency or body.

Does not reflect the status or voidability of contracts made by the entity in California during any period when the entity was suspended or forfeited (Rev. & Tax. Code Sections 23304.1, 23304.5, 23305a, 23305.1).

The entity certificate of revivor may have a time limitation or may limit the functions the revived entity can perform, or both (Rev. & Tax Code Section 23305b).

An Exciting End To Grand Sumo Tournament in Nagoya!

Sunday's finale to the Nagoya-Basho (??) was gripping. After 14 days, Yokozuna Hakuho and Ozeki Terunofuji met each other with undefeated records. After fierce battle, the Yokozuna won the Emperor's Cup. Here is a video of the encounter of these two champions.

Sumo tournaments are held six times each year. In 2018, I was able to attend the Haru-Basho in Osaka (below).

