In the first year of the Biden administration, health care fraud remained an enforcement priority for the Department of Justice (DOJ) and other federal agencies. While criminal enforcement actions continued to focus on the opioid crisis, the civil False Claims Act (FCA) is still one of the government's most powerful enforcement tools. In our annual webinar, Mintz's Health Care Enforcement Defense team will review the key health care fraud enforcement developments and trends from 2021, assess their likely impact in 2022, and provide recommendations to avoid government scrutiny.

Topics will include:

• Statistical analysis of trends in False Claims Act litigation involving the health care industry

• DOJ's health care fraud enforcement priorities, including Opioids, Covid-19, Medicare Advantage risk adjustment practices, telefraud, and misconduct in clinical trials

• Overview of federal agency guidance and policy developments in 2021, including DOJ's renewed focus on individual and corporate accountability

• Predictions for health care enforcement activity in 2022

