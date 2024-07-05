Food Venture Financing News - Weekly Issue No. 196

Food Venture Financing Trends

Zepto, a Mumbai-based delivery company, closed a $665 million financing round, which doubled its valuation to $3.6 billion. The startup competes with BlinkIt and Swiggy's Instamart, among other rivals, for a share of India's quick commerce market.

Cal-Maine Foods, the leading U.S. egg producer, acquired ISE America, a regional egg producer, in a $110 million transaction involving assets in Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey. The acquisition will allow Cal-Maine to strengthen its market position in the Northeast.

Ever After Foods, an Israeli cultivated meat and fish startup, raised $10 million. The company will use the funds to build out its business-to-business operations and develop bioreactors and edible scaffolds to cultivated meat and food companies.

CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Snack Futures.

SnackFutures is an early stage innovation and venture hub launched by Mondelēz International in 2018 to take advantage of changing consumer trends and preferences and to unlock growth opportunities in snacking around the world.

SnackFutures aims to bring together talent, partnerships and funding across three integrated mandates:

Invention of new brands and businesses in key strategic areas; Reinvention of small-scale Mondelēz brands with large-scale potential, and Venturing with startup entrepreneurs to seed new businesses.



SnackFutures has launched a new startup program called CoLab to collaborate with startups to unleash trends, talent and technologies. Mission driven snack brands are invited to apply for the 12-week program that includes a curriculum of mentoring, workshops, access to leadership and partners. For more information on CoLab, please refer to this link: SnackFutures - CoLab.

SnackFutures has launched five brands:

HU Products Craize CELLESTE BIO Torr Foodtech



Links to Relevant Content and Events

ARTICLES

UPCOMING EVENTS

Naturally New York

Platform Strategy for the Now: Hot Takes on Where to Focus Your Social Media Energy Right Now

Tuesday, July 9 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET



Naturally New York partner Sircle Media will provide tips for navigating social media strategy and management in today's social landscape. Members from the Sircle team will provide real, actionable suggestions that brands of all sizes can implement into their own monthly playbooks.

This will be a presentation highlighting a few key takeaways that are highly relevant for the present, with some insights into the future as well. It will be a 15-minute presentation followed by a Q&A session in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) format.

Speakers:

Adam Brown, Founder & President of Sircle Media

Founder & President of Sircle Media Sara Heiden, Director of Social Strategy at Sircle Media

REGISTER

Naturally Chicago

61st Street Farmers Market Tour

Saturday, July 13 | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Location: 61st Street Farmers Market, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Chicago, IL

Naturally Chicago, the trade association for the region's Natural Products industry, and Local Food Forum, a publication dedicated to efforts to build a better food system, invite you to join them for a tour of the 61st St. Farmers Market. Connie Spreen, executive director of 61st Street Farmers Marketsince 2007, will lead the tour.

REGISTER

Naturally Boulder

Morning Meetup

Tuesday, July 16 | 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. MT

Location: CU Boulder South, 4886 Table Mesa Dr., Boulder, CO

Join Naturally Boulder for an easy walk around CU Boulder South. Start your day on the right foot exploring beautiful Boulder with other natural products industry professionals. Whether you're new to Naturally Boulder or looking to grow your community, this event is a great opportunity to meet your step count goals, fit in a dog walk, and connect with friends old and new!

REGISTER

Naturally San Diego

NSD x BevNET, Featuring an Interview with John Craven

Wednesday, July 17 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Novo Brazil Brewing Mission Valley, 1640 Camino Del Rio N Ste 341, San Diego, CA

Join your favorite CPG groups, Naturally San Diego and BevNET for our regular meetup! This meetup will feature an interview with John Craven, Founder and CEO of BevNET. Craven will tell his story of founding BevNET and how he has seen the industry change over the years. There will be plenty of time for connecting and collaborating before and after the program.

REGISTER

