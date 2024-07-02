Food Venture Financing News - Weekly Issue No. 195

CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Zentis Ventures.

Zentis, based in Aachen, Germany, is a technology-driven company specializing in the processing and refinement of fruits and other natural raw materials. Zentis primarily serves the food industry, offering products and ingredients for dairy products, dairy alternatives, baked goods, and confectionery.

Founded in 1893, Zentis has an international presence in 50 countries, allowing it to serve global customers. Its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability has made it a preferred partner for many companies in the food industry from startups to established brands.

Portfolio companies include: Neggst POMOM Rettergut The Oater QUARKWERK



Naturally New York

Platform Strategy for the Now: Hot Takes on Where to Focus Your Social Media Energy Right Now

Tuesday, July 9 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Naturally New York partner Sircle Media will provide tips for navigating social media strategy and management in today's social landscape. Members from the Sircle team will provide real, actionable suggestions that brands of all sizes can implement into their own monthly playbooks.

This will be a presentation highlighting a few key takeaways that are highly relevant for the present, with some insights into the future as well. It will be a 15-minute presentation followed by a Q&A session in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) format.

Speakers:

Adam Brown, Founder & President of Sircle Media

Founder & President of Sircle Media Sara Heiden, Director of Social Strategy at Sircle Media

Naturally Chicago

61st Street Farmers Market Tour

Saturday, July 13 | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. CT

Location: 61st Street Farmers Market, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Chicago, IL

Naturally Chicago, the trade association for the region's Natural Products industry, and Local Food Forum, a publication dedicated to efforts to build a better food system, invite you to join them for a tour of the 61st St. Farmers Market. Connie Spreen, executive director of 61st Street Farmers Market since 2007, will lead the tour.

Naturally Boulder

Morning Meetup

Tuesday, July 16 | 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. MT

Location: CU Boulder South, 4886 Table Mesa Dr., Boulder, CO



Join Naturally Boulder for an easy walk around CU Boulder South. Start your day on the right foot exploring beautiful Boulder with other natural products industry professionals. Whether you're new to Naturally Boulder or looking to grow your community, this event is a great opportunity to meet your step count goals, fit in a dog walk, and connect with friends old and new!

Naturally San Diego

NSD x BevNET, Featuring an Interview with John Craven

Wednesday, July 17 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Novo Brazil Brewing Mission Valley, 1640 Camino Del Rio N Ste 341, San Diego, CA



Join your favorite CPG groups, Naturally San Diego and BevNET for our regular meetup! This meetup will feature an interview with John Craven, Founder and CEO of BevNET. Craven will tell his story of founding BevNET and how he has seen the industry change over the years. There will be plenty of time for connecting and collaborating before and after the program.

