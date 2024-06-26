States Wade Into FDA Regulatory Territory To Address Chemicals In Foods And Personal Care Products

Key Takeaways:

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been widely used in food and consumer products worldwide, but exposure to these substances is a growing public health concern.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently took steps to eliminate the sale of PFAS in the U.S. for use as grease-proofing food contact surface agents on paper food packaging, a major source of dietary exposure to PFAS from food packaging.

FDA continues to review the use of certain chemicals in food and cosmetic applications, but some states have not been satisfied with the pace or scope of FDA's actions and have instituted their own bans of these substances.

The resulting patchwork of regulations is creating a complex compliance regime for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of products that include these substances.

Increased public health interest in "forever chemicals" is leading to a new, complex regulatory landscape for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of foods, cosmetics, and other consumer products. As FDA and other federal regulators and organizations commission studies on these substances, more federal and state laws and regulations to limit the use of PFAS and other chemicals in foods, cosmetics, and consumer products may be forthcoming.



PFAS-Containing Grease-Proofing Agent Phase-Out



FDA announced in February 2024 that the major source of dietary exposure to PFAS in the U.S. from food packaging was being eliminated through a voluntary collaboration between the agency and industry. According to an FDA statement, "grease-proofing materials containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are no longer being sold for use in food packaging in the U.S." These materials were used in a variety of types of food packaging, including fast-food wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, take-out paperboard containers and pet food bags, to prevent leaking of grease or oil. Rather than issue a rule banning PFAS substances in food packaging materials, FDA agreed to voluntary commitments by manufacturers to stop selling such food packaging products after a scientific review conducted by FDA indicated raised safety concerns about their use.



This announcement marks the conclusion of a roughly four-year phase-out process whereby manufacturers committed to discontinue selling other food contact substances with grease-proofing materials containing PFAS. Substances containing PFAS may still be used in other food contact applications, such as on nonstick coatings on pots and pans, in sealing gaskets for food processing equipment, and as manufacturing aids added to other food contact polymers.



FDA subsequently issued an import alert to help prevent entry of human food products into the U.S. if they are found to be contaminated with a broad range of human-made chemicals including PFAS. FDA plans to continue testing foods to estimate U.S. consumers' exposure to PFAS from foods, with plastic water bottles and seafood testing being the next main areas of agency research. In the meantime, FDA plans to continue its surveillance activities to monitor the market disappearance of PFAS coatings from paper packaging.



Why Didn't FDA Just Ban the Use of PFAS in Food Packaging Materials?



As noted above, the removal of these food packaging materials from the U.S. market resulted from a voluntary commitment by manufacturers to stop selling such food packaging products, not a rule banning PFAS substances in food packaging materials. This regulatory approach is in contrast with FDA's proposal last year to revoke the regulation authorizing the use of Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO) as a food additive. While FDA's actions with respect to PFAS and BVO relate to the safety of chemicals in the food supply, food additive ingredients and food contact substances are used and consumed differently and are thus regulated differently. Accordingly, the procedures to withdraw harmful food additive ingredients and food contact substances are not the same.



Food contact substances, such as PFAS, are subject to food contact notifications (FCNs), unless FDA requires a food additive petition. FCNs are required to set forth scientific information demonstrating that a food contact substance (FCS) is safe for the intended use. After the relevant FCNs for the grease-proofing materials became effective, FDA conducted a comprehensive review of the safety of certain short-chain PFAS compounds. Based on this assessment, FDA informed the manufacturers that additional testing would be needed to address safety questions concerning effects of the compounds on pre- and post-natal development, reproductive health and function, and carcinogenicity and that such testing would need to be of an extended nature to account for the expected body burden levels resulting from chronic exposure to these biopersistent FCSs. The manufacturers opted to discontinue the manufacture of their products rather than submit to the additional testing to support their FCNs.



In contrast, BVO is a food additive that must be authorized by regulation as an ingredient that can be used in food or beverages. FDA conducted a reevaluation of numerous food additive ingredients in 2014 and concluded that high quality data were needed to address the knowledge gaps regarding the safety of BVO. A series of follow-up animal studies were concluded in 2022, which demonstrated heightened toxicity associated with BVO. Following the reevaluation and recent studies, FDA issued a proposed rule in November 2023 to remove BVO from the list of interim permitted food additives in 21 CFR Part 180. If the rule is finalized, the substance will be banned for use in food.



State-Level Food Additive Bans



A few states, unsatisfied with the pace and scope of FDA ingredient bans and investigations, have considered or enacted their own bans. These bans affect a range of products and participants in the supply chain. The California Food Safety Act, for example, was enacted in October 2023. The law prohibits the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food and beverages containing BVO, potassium bromate, propylparaben, and Red Dye 3. The law takes effect in January 2027 and allows the California Attorney General or local prosecutors to bring civil actions against any person or entity for violations. Civil penalties can be as high as $5,000 for the first violation and $10,000 for subsequent ones.



Illinois may be poised to join California after its senate passed a bill in April 2024 that would ban the same four ingredients as California's ban with similar $5,000 and $10,000 bans. The Illinois bill would also require studies of the potential health risks of BHA and BHT (Butylated hydroxytoluene and Butylated hydroxyanisole). Pending legislation in New York would also ban the four ingredients from California's law along with BHA, titanium dioxide, and azodicarbonamide. Washington and Missouri have also considered food additive bans, but the legislation in these states has stalled. While state legislators demonstrate increased interest in food additive bans, the state bans could be subject to challenges based on federal preemption.



FDA is aware that states have started to take action with respect to food additives and has indicated that it is reviewing and reassessing the safety of the other three ingredients that California has banned. In particular, the FDA is currently reviewing the color additive regulations authorizing the use of Red Dye No. 3 in food, dietary supplements, and ingested drugs in response to a petition filed by a number of public interest groups to revoke this additive. In 2022, FDA banned the use of several phthalates in food contact applications in response to a food additive petition submitted by the Flexible Vinyl Alliance, because the uses had been abandoned by industry. The agency is currently evaluating the safety of the remaining phthalates that are authorized for use as plascticizers in food contact applications.



Several states, including California, Colorado, and Maine, have also banned the use of intentionally added PFAS in cosmetics and other consumer products, and other states have proposed similar legislation. FDA is also evaluating the safety of PFAS in cosmetics, pursuant to a mandate in the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation act of 2022 (MoCRA), and the agency has asked for funds in its most recent budget request to fulfill this responsibility.



Conclusion



Congress has bestowed FDA with the authority to regulate additives used in foods and cosmetics, and the agency has taken numerous steps to remove specific chemicals in various food applications, and it continues to review the safety of other chemicals used in foods and cosmetics. Recent state-level initiatives, motivated by doubts about the sufficiency of federal activities, are creating a complex compliance landscape for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of foods and cosmetics that include these chemicals. It remains to be seen whether the new state standards will ultimately set the bar nationwide as manufacturers reconfigure their products to comply with these regulations.



As scientific understanding of PFAS grows, further regulatory developments at both federal and state levels are anticipated. The resulting patchwork of varying and rapidly changing state-level additive bans, however, will inevitably create a compliance nightmare for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Consequently, state-level additive bans are likely to be challenged on preemption grounds as they continue to be enacted. In the meantime, there is a need for FDA to expedite its review of these chemicals and their related applications. Industry groups should cooperate with FDA and public health advocates to ensure nationwide, consistent regulatory standards related to the substances under investigation.

