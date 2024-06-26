Food Venture Financing News - Weekly Issue No. 194

Food Venture Financing Trends

Squared Circles, a venture studio that supports health, wellness and food brands, announced that it raised $40 million in its Series A round.

Grubtech, a UAE-based ecommerce platform, announced that it raised $15 million in funding.

YoLa Fresh, a supply chain startup that connects small farmers with food retailers in Morocco, announced that it raised $7 million in funding.

iyris, a Saudi-based agritech startup, announced that it closed its $16 million Series A round.

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Five Seasons Ventures.

Five Seasons Ventures is a Paris-based venture capital firm founded in 2016 that backs Food and Tech Entrepreneurs committed to building a healthier, sustainable and efficient food system.

Five Seasons Ventures is the first European impact venture fund focused on sustainable food and foodtech brands.

Their portfolio companies include: Barkyn Cortilia Dash Water Her One Mammaly Butternut Box Tropic Biosciences Vly Cortilia Just Spices



Naturally San Diego

Amazon 101: Attract Repeat Customers

Tuesday, June 25 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT



Join the Luminize Marketing team for this insightful session on how to use Amazon to grow your e-commerce business.

This session will focus on how to earn customer trust and build customer loyalty over time until you have a collection of raving fans. We will dive deep into understanding the customer journey, dissecting the four dimensions of competition, and navigating the relationship ladder.

Attendees will learn that there is no silver bullet solution to business success what actions need to be taken to seize pivotal moments and learn winning strategies for dominating the digital shelf. Listeners will be equipped with actionable insights to attract repeat customers and propel them up the relationship ladder, ensuring lasting success for their businesses.

Speaker:

Tony Morales, VP of Brand Growth at Luminize

Naturally Boulder

Founders & Funders

Tuesday, June 25 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. MT

Location: Pathstone Family Office, 1048 Pearl St., #450, Boulder, CO

Join Naturally Boulder for an in-person Investor Panel and Networking Event on Pathstone Family Office's (formerly Crestone Capital) stunning rooftop patio, soaring above Pearl Street, with a beautiful view of the Flatirons. This gathering will feature seasoned CPG professionals – discussing alignment funding, alternative financing, and growth capital, as well as leading entrepreneurs and executives from the natural and organic CPG community. You'll enjoy drinks and light bites from Boulder Bridge House as you network. This evening will be an excellent opportunity to connect with fellow members of Naturally Boulder's vibrant community!

Naturally San Diego

The Chosen Foods Story

Wednesday, June 26 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: Chosen Foods, 350 Camino De La Reina, Suite 400, San Diego, CA

Hear from Gabriel Perez-Krieb, Executive Chairman at Chosen Foods as he shares his story of how the company has grown to become the worldwide leader in Avocado Oil and Avocado Oil based products. There will be plenty of time for connecting and collaborating before and after the program.

Speakers:

Gabriel Perez Krieb, Executive Chairman at Chosen Foods LLC

Executive Chairman at Chosen Foods LLC Matt Clifford (Moderator), Board Member at Naturally San Diego

Naturally New York

Platform Strategy for the Now: Hot Takes on Where to Focus Your Social Media Energy Right Now

Tuesday, July 9 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Naturally New York partner Sircle Media will provide tips for navigating social media strategy and management in today's social landscape. Members from the Sircle team will provide real, actionable suggestions that brands of all sizes can implement into their own monthly playbooks.

This will be a presentation highlighting a few key takeaways that are highly relevant for the present, with some insights into the future as well. It will be a 15-minute presentation followed by a Q&A session in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) format.

Speakers:

Adam Brown, Founder & President of Sircle Media

Founder & President of Sircle Media Sara Heiden, Director of Social Strategy at Sircle Media

