Maryland PDAB Selects Six Drugs For Cost Review

During its meeting on May 20, Maryland's Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) unanimously voted to conduct cost reviews on six of eight products it was considering (see table below). Maryland is the third PDAB, following Colorado and Oregon, to select drugs for a cost or affordability review.

Drug Therapeutic Area Manufacturer MD PDAB Selected for Cost Review? Selected for Affordability Review by CO or OR? Dupixent Eczema Regeneron Yes No Farxiga T2 Diabetes AstraZeneca Yes No Jardiance T2 Diabetes Boehringer Ingelheim Yes No Ozempic T2 Diabetes Novo Nordisk Yes Yes, OR Skyrizi Autoimmune AbbVie Yes No Trulicity T2 Diabetes Eli Lilly Yes Yes, OR Biktarvy HIV Gilead No No Vyvanse ADHD Takeda Pharmaceutical No Yes, OR



Cost Review Next Steps

PDAB staff anticipate that cost reviews will take up to six months; however, the precise timeframes remain to be seen. Comments on the selected drugs are due on July 22, 2024, and the PDAB may choose to request information from manufacturers or other stakeholders during the public comment period, with stakeholders having at least 30 days to respond to an information request from the state.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.