3 June 2024

Maryland PDAB Selects Six Drugs For Cost Review

During its meeting on May 20, Maryland's Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) unanimously voted to conduct cost reviews on six of eight products it was considering (see table below). Maryland is the third PDAB, following Colorado and Oregon, to select drugs for a cost or affordability review.

Drug Therapeutic Area Manufacturer MD PDAB Selected for Cost Review? Selected for Affordability Review by CO or OR?

Dupixent

Eczema

Regeneron

Yes

No

Farxiga

T2 Diabetes

AstraZeneca

Yes

No

Jardiance

T2 Diabetes

Boehringer Ingelheim

Yes

No

Ozempic

T2 Diabetes

Novo Nordisk

Yes

Yes, OR

Skyrizi

Autoimmune

AbbVie

Yes

No

Trulicity

T2 Diabetes

Eli Lilly

Yes

Yes, OR

Biktarvy

HIV

Gilead

No

No

Vyvanse

ADHD

Takeda Pharmaceutical

No

Yes, OR


Cost Review Next Steps

PDAB staff anticipate that cost reviews will take up to six months; however, the precise timeframes remain to be seen. Comments on the selected drugs are due on July 22, 2024, and the PDAB may choose to request information from manufacturers or other stakeholders during the public comment period, with stakeholders having at least 30 days to respond to an information request from the state.

