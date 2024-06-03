Maryland PDAB Selects Six Drugs For Cost Review

During its meeting on May 20, Maryland's Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) unanimously voted to conduct cost reviews on six of eight products it was considering (see table below). Maryland is the third PDAB, following Colorado and Oregon, to select drugs for a cost or affordability review.
|Drug
|Therapeutic Area
|Manufacturer
|MD PDAB Selected for Cost Review?
|Selected for Affordability Review by CO or OR?
|
Dupixent
|
Eczema
|
Regeneron
|
Yes
|
No
|
Farxiga
|
T2 Diabetes
|
AstraZeneca
|
Yes
|
No
|
Jardiance
|
T2 Diabetes
|
Boehringer Ingelheim
|
Yes
|
No
|
Ozempic
|
T2 Diabetes
|
Novo Nordisk
|
Yes
|
Yes, OR
|
Skyrizi
|
Autoimmune
|
AbbVie
|
Yes
|
No
|
Trulicity
|
T2 Diabetes
|
Eli Lilly
|
Yes
|
Yes, OR
|
Biktarvy
|
HIV
|
Gilead
|
No
|
No
|
Vyvanse
|
ADHD
|
Takeda Pharmaceutical
|
No
|
Yes, OR
Cost Review Next Steps
PDAB staff anticipate that cost reviews will take up to six months; however, the precise timeframes remain to be seen. Comments on the selected drugs are due on July 22, 2024, and the PDAB may choose to request information from manufacturers or other stakeholders during the public comment period, with stakeholders having at least 30 days to respond to an information request from the state.
