Indiana Law Change Allows Minors In Restaurant Bars

Beginning tomorrow, HEA 1200 and SEA 20 will go into effect, allowing minor children under the age of 18 – who are accompanied by a parent, guardian or family member who is 21 or older – in a bar area "for the sole purpose of consuming food." While this law opens up the option for family-friendly seating, the decision to implement these changes remains with the individual establishments.

Minor children must be seated in a booth or at a table and may not be seated at the bar top. The establishment must have a retail alcohol permit to allow family dining in a bar area. Bars that allow smoking may not allow any minors on the premises at any time.

Originally published 30 June 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.