3 June 2024

Indiana Law Change Allows Minors In Restaurant Bars

Beginning tomorrow, HEA 1200 and SEA 20 will go into effect, allowing minor children under the age of 18 – who are accompanied by a parent, guardian or family member who is 21 or older – in a bar area "for the sole purpose of consuming food." While this law opens up the option for family-friendly seating, the decision to implement these changes remains with the individual establishments.

Minor children must be seated in a booth or at a table and may not be seated at the bar top. The establishment must have a retail alcohol permit to allow family dining in a bar area. Bars that allow smoking may not allow any minors on the premises at any time.

Originally published 30 June 2023

