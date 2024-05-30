Food Venture Financing News - Weekly Issue No. 193

Food Venture Financing Trends

ByHeart, an infant nutrition company, has secured $95 million in financing to support its U.S. commercial launch and innovation pipeline.

Pepper, an eCommerce platform designed to be the growth engine for independent distributors, announced the successful closure of a $30 million Series B funding round.

mimic, a Zurich-based startup developing AI-powered robotic hands for the gastronomy, supermarket, recycling, and pharmaceutical sectors, announced raising a pre-Seed round of €2.3 million.

CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Pascual Innoventures.

Pascual Innoventures is an innovation arm of Pascual, one of the largest Spanish food and beverage companies.

Pascual Innoventures launched the first global incubation program for cellular agriculture technologies in the dairy industry called "MYLKCUBATOR."

The Mylkcubator 2.0 Program aims to support highly innovative startups specializing in the transformation of the food value chain for the production of dairy alternatives using cellular agriculture.

Each year, startups are chosen to join a 6-month hybrid incubation program. The program details are available at https://mylkcubator.com/.

Portfolio companies include - Ergo Bioscience, PEX Biotech, MAOLAC, Nutropy, Miruku, Zero Cow Factory, and De Novo Dairy.

Naturally North Bay

The Finance Role in Optimizing Organizational Processes & Results

Thursday, May 23 | 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

High performing organizations are continuous learning organizations that embrace accountability on a foundation of trust, open debate, and alignment on what matters to drive results.

The Finance role is to empower the organization with timely, relevant, and meaningful information in a way that promotes learning, trust, and embracing accountability. Operational leaders ensure that processes and procedures support organizational growth and effectiveness, and continuous improvement.

What gets modeled gets understood, and what gets measured gets done.

*Having seen businesses from both sides now, from Finance and Operations, I can see clearly to healthy organizational growth! Big and small, local and far-flung, operations and finance, leader and follower, investor and board member. Let's optimize your organization!*

Speaker:

Peter David

Naturally Boulder

Networking Collision Series at New Terrain Brewing Company

Wednesday, May 29 | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. MT

Location: 16401 Table Mountain Pkwy, Golden, CO

Welcome to the latest installment of Naturally Boulder's Collision Series of Networking Events – alow-key, relaxed series of no-registration-required connection opportunities where you'll run into old friends and connect with new contacts. Want a chance to meet more folks in the natural and organic products industry? Wear green if you can, to help spot each other. This is a free event; pre-registration is available but not required. Refreshments will be available to purchase at the venue on your own tab. Keep an eye out for Naturally Boulder's board hosts, Leslie, Mike, and Raj!

Speakers:

Leslie Na , Senior Director of Ibotta

Senior Director of Ibotta Mike Murray , CEO of Good Karma Foods

CEO of Good Karma Foods Raj Babu, Partner at BFG Partners

Naturally North Bay

Nutrition & Labeling - Everything You Need to Know

Thursday, May 30 | 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT

Who governs what needs to be on a label? What are the minim items which are required to be on labels? Do any labels need to be approved before going to print? Risks What are recent or future changes to label requirements to look for? AB418 New proposed AB2316 Where are resources to go to if a label will be exported to a different state or foreign country?

Speakers:

Taygun Basaran, Vice President of Sales at Chefmaster

Vice President of Sales at Chefmaster Cheriene Griffith, QA Director of Torn Ranch

QA Director of Torn Ranch Melissa Grzybowski, President at Food Consulting Company

President at Food Consulting Company Julia Lowry , Quality Compliance Manager at Clover Sonoma

Quality Compliance Manager at Clover Sonoma Michelle Zimmerman, Director of Compliance & Quality at Alvarado Street Bakery

Naturally Los Angeles

Pride Panel

Thursday, May 30 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT

Location: 3636 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles, CA

NaturallyLA and Salt & Main are proudly partnering to host a panel celebrating the Queer community and its contributions to the Food & Beverage Industry.

Queer visibility and representation are more important than ever as the LGBTQIA+ community faces an onslaught of legislation aimed at undoing recent victories in progress and acceptance.

The Pride Panel features an open discussion with LGBTQIA+ founders and operators in CPG addressing the importance of visible representation and the impact of visibility in our industry from both professional Queer identities and Queer-owned brands on shelf.

Additionally, we'll uncover the power of food & beverage to influence cultural change and aid in societal advancements. NaturallyLA and Salt & Main are proud to invite you to amplify and elevate Queer voices and perspectives in CPG followed by a vibrant mixer & pride kickoff celebration in Los Angeles.

Speakers:

Lex Evan (Moderator) , Founder LEXINGTON BAKES and Salt&Main

Founder LEXINGTON BAKES and Salt&Main Gefen Skolnick , Founder Couplet Coffee

Founder Couplet Coffee Michelle Johnson , Ghost Town Oats

Ghost Town Oats Natasha Case , Lunch Bunch

Lunch Bunch Zoya Biglary , Fysh Foods

Fysh Foods Rana Manzi, Naturally LA

