ATC Provides Reminders For 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission has provided a few reminders to ensure compliance with Indiana's alcoholic beverage laws and regulations during the upcoming 2024 NBA All-Star Game and related events being hosted on February 16–18, 2024, in Indianapolis. Their reminders cover the following topics:
- Legal Service Hours
- Temporary Floor Plan Amendments & Carryout Sales
- Employee Permits & Training
- Minors
- Supplemental Catering Requests
- Temporary Beer & Wine Permits
- Advertising
- Public Safety
You can read the Indiana ATC reminders here.
