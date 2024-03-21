ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of the Legal Food Talk podcast, host Justin Prochnow welcomes Greenberg Traurig colleague Peter Arhangelsky to discuss 5 Trends in the Food and Beverage Industry. After some background on Peter and his journey to GT, they breakdown some of the top trends affecting FDA-regulated industries in 2024. With Natural Products ExpoWest back for another year, Justin and Peter discuss the interplay between digital marketing and in-person tradeshows and how companies are deciding where to put their marketing dollars. They also discuss how PFAS and other chemicals are in the cross-hairs of class action plaintiff lawyers in 2024, even as the FTC reevaluates "The Green Guides" and various environmental claims. Plant-based foods and "healthy" claims are also likely to dominate discussion in 2024. And they wrap up with some PSAs regarding various laws and regulations that become effective in 2024 that companies need to know. This is the catch-up collab you need to be prepared for everything coming at you in 2024.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.