I think it is only a matter of time before American consumers see nutrition labels on wine. The European Union recently mandated it, often using QR codes. Most industry experts believe mandates in the United States are not far behind. The Treasury Department's Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which regulates wine production, has already agreed to issue some early rules for ingredient labeling. So, will these labels be a good or a bad thing?

Many in the wine industry are not excited about the prospect of mandatory labeling. They fear some consumers will be dissuaded from buying wine once they see the amounts of calories, carbs, and sugar in certain wines, particularly the sweater varietals. They also argue that because mandatory labels will increase overhead costs, it will make wines more expensive and disproportionately impact smaller producers who often have less resources. Those that are in favor of mandatory labeling respond that the additional information allows consumers to make better nutrition decisions and may actually increase the appeal of wine to younger generations, who are more interested in food labels generally, and report they are eating healthier and exercising more than their predecessors.

There is still a lot we don't know about the impact of on-product food and beverage labels on consumption. Many experts note that the U.S. put nutrition labels on foods in the 1990s and that hasn't seemed to stop the obesity rate from continuing to rise. What do you think? Are nutrition labels on wine a good or a bad thing?

... research, which included nearly 800 participants, ... found that American consumers aren't used to seeing nutrition information on wine labels, and most are surprised by what they read since they don't associate wine with calories, carbohydrates, and sugar. People who were prompted to read labels viewed wine as less healthy than they did beforehand, and they were less likely to buy it. www.inverse.com/...

