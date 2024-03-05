ARTICLE

Celso David Viviani is a cheesemaker par excellence, renowned for having pioneered Pepper Jack. Former president of the California Cheese & Butter Association as well as the Dairy Council of California, David is also an innovative food-and-beverage marketer. He recently joined the Capo Isetta winery as its national marketing director.

In the 1970s, David took over the family cheese business, founded by his grandfather in 1931. The Sonoma Cheese Factory, "Home of Sonoma Jack," was located on the historic Sonoma Plaza. David would open the first wine tasting bar on the Plaza, with Sonoma now recognized as the "Heart of Wine and Cheese Country".

In 1981, David and his father celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Sonoma Cheese Factory, by creating and marketing the first "Hot Pepper Jack" cheese.

David had noticed the cheese crew at lunch in the factory holding hot peppers in one hand and Jack cheese in the other in order to eat them together. He thought, "Why not add the hot peppers directly to the cheese curds when we salted them and blend them together?"

This was soon followed with yearly additions to the flavor profiles and varieties – Sonoma Garlic, Habanaro, Pesto, Mediterranean, Vidalia Onion, Salsa, Chili Cheddar, Billy Jack (goat) and Sonoma Teleme.

Q: What excites you about the cheese industry these days?

A: Today the average American consumes 35 pounds of cheese per year and that number continues to increase by a half a pound per year. The growing consumer acceptance is due to taste, varieties, convenience, and being good for you, all of which is leading to more innovations.

Q: What is your favorite cheese?

A: American Teleme, due the versatility, satiny texture, and tangy finish.

Q: What is the biggest consumer mistake about cheese?

A: Most cheeses--Bries, Jacks, Mozzarellas, Cheddars, Hard Cheeses--are naturally lactose free. The curds become the cheese, while the liquid whey carries off the lactose.

